HAYSVILLE-White, Sharon (MacNaughton) age 76, passed away March 20, 2019. Private family services to be held. Preceded by parents, Albert and Bula MacNaughton; sister, Joyce Littleton; grandson, Alex Christensen. Survived by husband, Ronald; children, Michelle (Rich) Siegfried of Tuscon, AZ, Michael (Aza) White of Lafyette, CO, Rhonda (Jim) White of Boulder, CO; sisters, Joan (Edwin) McGregor of Wichita, Karen Clothier of Haysville; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Memorial: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019