Gregory, Sharron 76, of Wichita, Kansas passed away peacefully on Monday March 30, 2020 at her home in Wichita. Sharron was born the daughter of Carlton and Betty Young on September 22, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. Sharron and Harry Gregory were united in marriage on February 14, 1983 in Overland Park, KS. Sharron had a deep passion for all things in nature and education. She spent years volunteering, first as a Docent at the Kansas City Zoo, then in Wichita at Botanica and the Sedgwick County Zoo. Throughout her life she has won many honors and awards for her volunteer activities and daylily gardening. She retired from the Wichita Urology Group after 12 years as a Surgery Scheduler. She loved birdwatching and accompanied Harry on trips to Arizona, Texas, Washington and Maine as well as many nearby birding spots. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Harry Gregory; twin sons, David Kelly, Denis Kelly; step-children, Deborah (Scott) Dye, Stephen (Hope) Gregory, Bryan (Ana) Gregory; sister, Carla Franklin; 1 granddaughter; 7 step-grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; niece, Georgia Franklin; and many extended family. Celebration of life service is pending and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS 67203 or Sedgwick County Zoo c/o Zoo's Education Department, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212.



