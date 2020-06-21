Sharron Gregory
Gregory, Sharron 76, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Monday March 30, 2020 at her home in Wichita. Sharron was born the daughter of Carlton and Betty Young on September 22, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. Sharron and Harry Gregory were united in marriage on February 14, 1983 in Overland Park, KS. Celebration of life service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Sedgwick County Zoo, Cargill Learning Center, 5555 W Zoo Blvd., Wichita, KS 67212. A reception will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Botanica Garden's, Koi Pond Pavilion, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS. 67203.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
