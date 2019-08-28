Sharryl Ann Lueker (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharryl Ann Lueker.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Lueker, Sharryl Ann passed away July 7, 2019. She was born July 6, 1945 to Werner and Grace Lueker. She graduated from Wichita High School East in 1963, Kansas State U. (BA) and Baker U. (ME); and taught in elementary schools in the Kansas City area for over 30 years. Survivors: son, Phillip Lueker (Odette), Frederick, CO; brother, Paul Lueker, Wichita; sister, Marilyn Bearden (Dick), Palmer, CO. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Wichita, where she was baptized and confirmed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.