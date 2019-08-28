Lueker, Sharryl Ann passed away July 7, 2019. She was born July 6, 1945 to Werner and Grace Lueker. She graduated from Wichita High School East in 1963, Kansas State U. (BA) and Baker U. (ME); and taught in elementary schools in the Kansas City area for over 30 years. Survivors: son, Phillip Lueker (Odette), Frederick, CO; brother, Paul Lueker, Wichita; sister, Marilyn Bearden (Dick), Palmer, CO. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Wichita, where she was baptized and confirmed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019