Beck Jabara, Sharyn L. 71, passed away on May 8, 2019. She was a retired Real Estate Broker with J.P. Weigand. Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Rosemary Beck; brother, Stephen Beck D.V.M.; daughter, Heather Hilworth. Sharyn is survived by her husband, Hassan Jabara; brother, Scott (Sarah) Beck; uncle, Colby B. Sandlian; children, Steven Jabara, Zaina (Jeff) Brown, Jeff Jabara.; grandchildren, Brianna, Dylan and Jacob Hilworth, Victoria and Jocelyn Brown, Kadin Jabara; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service: Lakeview on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3 p.m.. Memorials in her name can be made to St. George Orthodox Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019
