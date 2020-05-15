Weigand, Shavonne Our beloved daughter, mother, sister, auntie and friend Shavonne Jolene Weigand, 40, left this world unexpectedly and joined her Heavenly Father May 2, 2020. She was born February 1980 in Wichita, KS to William and Mona Weigand. Shavonne attended Wichita West High School where she graduated Class of '99 and always enjoyed showing her school spirit. Shavonne had an energy that with even just one encounter with her, you would remember her for life. She was an outgoing person who could strike up a conversation with anybody. She never knew a stranger. She was always able to connect with people in a positive way and sharing advice. She also had a deep love for music. You could always hear her belting it out to one of her favorite songs. Shavonne is survived by: two beautiful daughters, Shyra and Olivia Hinkle; her mother, Mona Weigand; sisters, Trish Leonetti, Chelsea Hardee, and Adrienne Weigand; brother, Paul Weigand; nephews, Ryan Leonetti, Matthew Leonetti, and Sebastian Fleming; her beautiful niece and sidekick Taylia DeShazer; step-father, Tony Plute; brothers-in-law, Chris Paul and Jeremy Cortez; and many other friends. Shavonne was preceded in death by: sisters, Jerelyn "Jere" Weigand and Kimberly "Kim" Weigand; and father, William D. Weigand. We will have a memorial service once the restrictions are lifted. If you have any questions you can email us at swchels1999@gmail.com or you can give us a call.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store