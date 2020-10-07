Shawn FortuneDecember 11, 1961 - October 4, 2020Towanda, Kansas - Shawn Michael Fortune, 58, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.Shawn was born on Monday, December 11, 1961 in Wichita, Kansas to Dewayne and Helen (Dee) Fortune. He graduated from WSU with a degree in Criminal Justice. Shawn was a Retired Sergeant for the Wichita Police Department. He served from 1985-2004. Shawn enjoyed hunting and fishing, listening to the police scanner as well as spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. On most days, you could find him at his favorite establishment, Walt's. He lived a simple life and was a man of few words.Shawn is survived by his daughters, Erin Fortune-Wilson and husband Thomas Wilson of Andover, Lynsey Fortune of Louisville, Colorado; his mother Helen Fortune; grandchildren River Christine Fortune-Wilson, Sage Elizabeth Fortune-Wilson; his brothers Brian and wife Jackie Fortune of Benton, Kevin Fortune of Texas; niece Evan Fortune; and his nephews Casey, Bryce and Ethan Fortune.Shawn was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents Dewayne and Silvia.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 9th from 1-3 p.m. at the Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta. Following services, the family will be gathering from 4-6 p.m. at Walt's Bar & Grill, 7732 E. Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206.