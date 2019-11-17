Fox, Sheila 62, retired US Postal Service mail processor, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Private family service. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Fox; grandparents, Henry Schroth, Henry Fox, Gladys Fox, Millard and Edith Beaver, and brother-in-law, Russel Speer. Survivors: mother, Bonnie Fox; sisters, Karen (Don) Wilson, Penny (Harold) Hallmark, Shari Speer; grandmother, Kathleen Fox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials to the donor's choice of charities may be sent in care of Downing and Lahey Mortuary, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. (Checks must be made payable to the charity). www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019