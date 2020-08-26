Pearce, Sheila Gaylean Passed away on Aug. 23, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born to Joseph and Loudell (Biffle) Greene in Wichita, Kansas on January 28, 1952. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dee Pearce; daughter, Michelle Rutledge and sister, Mona Lisa Swartz. She is survived by her children, Rachelle Schwarz, Eric Martin; siblings, Rick (Julie) Greene, Rob (Linda) Greene, Kyla (Avon) Aiken and grandchildren, Devonta, Sacoria, Tallon, Adrianna, Corbin, Caven, Calyx and Culsen. A visitation will be held at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., on Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be Friday at the Westview Baptist Church, 1325 S. Meridian, at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Sheila was a loving mother and grandmother and will never be forgotten. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.