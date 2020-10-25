1/1
Sheila Hill
1935 - 2020
Sheila Hill
October 6, 1935 - October 11, 2020
Tucson, Arizona - Sheila Hill, 85, of Tucson, Arizona passed on October 11, 2020. Born to Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Urban of Wichita, Kansas. She was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy. She moved to San Francisco, California where she met the love of her life, Sam. They moved from coast to coast, living in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Wichita, Pagosa Springs and finally, Tucson with their three children, Sam, Kathy and Joey. She was preceded in death by her husband and her youngest son, Joey. Embracing her love of Christ, she remained active in her parish, Corpus Christi. Her hobbies and loves included reading, music, painting, sewing, gardening and history. Sheila is survived by 2 children, 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was an angel and inspiration to many and will be sorely missed.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 747-2525
October 19, 2020
I love and miss you grandma. Thank you for fighting to stay with us for so long.
Stephanie Draper
October 18, 2020
My heart is saddened by the loss of my lifelong friend. We have lost this beautiful person but rejoice in her pass into eternal life. My heart goes out to her children, Kathy, Kellen and their families. May she ever Rest In Peace.
Mary (Looney) Sexton
