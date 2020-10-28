Sheila L. ParksJanuary 16, 1961 - October 23, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Age 59 passed, away Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at St. Teresa Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. Funeral service will be held at Heritage Family Church, 3840 N. Seneca Wichita, KS 67204, October 31st at 11am, with Pastor Jonathan Dudley officiating visitation at 10am prior to the funeral service. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Shelia was born in Flint, MI on January 16, 1961 the daughter of the late Richard L. Keller and Shelia E. (Wilson) Keller. On December 9, 2000 she married Kenneth W. Parks of Wichita. Shelia was a faithful member of Heritage Family Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and working her daycare. Surviving her is husband, Kenneth Parks of Wichita; other mother of Trey Mosley (Andrea) of Valley Center, Char Barajas (Crispin) of Wichita, Christian Mosley of Wichita, Destini Mosley of Wichita, Gabby Rogers of Wichita, Adriana Rogers of Wichita, Jayden Rogers of Wichita; grandchildren, Miles, Kymston, Madison, and McKenna; brother, Richard D. Keller (Dominique) of Flint, MI; sister, Jill Hedger (James) of Flint, MI; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Sister Jackie Boswell and Sister Connie Beaver. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. Keller.