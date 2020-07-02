1/1
Sheila Rene Strecker
OVERLAND PARK-Strecker, Sheila Rene age 57, passed away in Overland Park, KS on June 26, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1962, to Dennis and Jeanette (Kimminau) Vierthaler in Leavenworth, KS. Sheila received an Associate of Arts degree from Hutchinson Community College. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Kansas State University and a Master's degree from the University of Kansas, with concentrations in Early Childhood Handicapped and Severely Multiply Handicapped. Sheila married Paul Strecker on August 4, 1990 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hutchinson, KS. Sheila and Paul raised two children, Leigh Anne and Brandon. Sheila taught elementary education for thirty-four years. She will be remembered by the many students, parents, and colleagues whose lives she touched over the years. Sheila was an active member of the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, KS and gave generously of her time. She was a kind and compassionate person and a friend to all who knew her. Sheila is survived by her husband, Paul; their two children: Leigh Anne Strecker and Brandon Strecker; her parents, Dennis and Jeanette Vierthaler; her mother-in-law, Eleanor Strecker; her brothers-in-law: Bernard (Julie) Strecker, Larry (Eleanor) Strecker, Dale Strecker; her sister-in-law, Pat Vierthaler; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Sheila was preceded in death by her two brothers, Timothy Vierthaler and Daniel Vierthaler. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening, July 2nd, at 6 pm at Porter Funeral Home with visitation to follow. The funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, KS on Friday, July 3rd, at 10 am, followed by burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. The July 3rd, 10 am funeral Mass will be streamed and can be viewed live at https://kcascension.org/ by scrolling down to the photo of the church and clicking the red play button. Streaming will start 5-10 minutes prior to Mass time. To view the funeral at a later date, go to the same site, select "Video Recordings" and scroll down to 07-03-20. Full obituary can be found at https://www.porterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 2, 2020.
July 1, 2020
Sheila was not only a great teacher, but a wonderful, kind person. She loved all children but had a special place in her heart for children with special needs. I was so fortunate to work with Sheila at Indian Creek. We placed children with learning and behavioral challenges in her classroom so she could work her magic with them, and she was always amazing with her teaching style. Heaven got a good one with her.
My sympathy to her loved ones,
Janet Williams
Olathe School District
My sympathy to her loved ones,
Janet Williams
Olathe School District
Janet Williams
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Paul, Leigh Ann, Brandon, Mr. and Mrs. V, I am so sad to hear about Sheila's passing. She had such a kind heart. She will be greatly missed. Know that your family is in my heart and prayers.
Patty Maurer
Patty Maurer
Friend
