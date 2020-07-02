Sheila was not only a great teacher, but a wonderful, kind person. She loved all children but had a special place in her heart for children with special needs. I was so fortunate to work with Sheila at Indian Creek. We placed children with learning and behavioral challenges in her classroom so she could work her magic with them, and she was always amazing with her teaching style. Heaven got a good one with her.

My sympathy to her loved ones,

Janet Williams

Olathe School District

Coworker