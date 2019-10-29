Wenrich, Sheila "Diane" wife, mother, administrative specialist at WSU, Born September 6, 1942, called to her heavenly home October 26, 2019. 1 Peter 1:4 "To an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you." Visitation 5-7 pm Tuesday, Baker Funeral Home 6100 E. Central, Wichita. Service 11 am Wednesday at Northside Bible Chapel, 4510 E 61st N, Kechi, KS. Diane was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Wenrich and her parents Eugene and Marjorie Harris. Those left behind are her daughters Collette Fees, Wichita, Trisha Wenrich, Wichita, Leanne (Darin) Lynam, Park City; brother Philip (Nancy) Harris, Haysville; grandsons Andrew (Julie) Fees, Killeen, TX, Erin Fees, Wichita; granddaughters Laisa Lynam, Lorissa Lynam, both of Park City. Memorials may be given to the Bible Broadcasting Network.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019