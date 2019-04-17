Taylor, Shelley Joetta continued her journey to her heavenly father on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband; John "JT" Taylor; daughters, Synia, Cheryl, Laura and Michelle; sons-in-law, Simon, Arturo, Ashley and Michelle's fiancee; Balomero Jr.; grandchildren, Parker, Avery, Jocelyn, Benjamin, Alice, Maximus, Charli, Lleilani, Caspian and Mason. An open house memorial will be held all day at her home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. "Shelley was the best person I have ever known and the world is a much better place because she was her".
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019