Hansen, Shelley L. 61, passed away on March 23, 2019. She loved softball, teaching, and was an active preschool teacher in the Wichita area and USD 259 (Wichita) as well as the Sedgwick County Zoo. She was an Elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her father, Bob Preston; sister, Tami Abondano (sons: CJ, Robert, and Tyron Preston); sons, Clinton and Christopher Hansen; stepchildren, Jessica and Melissa Villar, and Joslyn Ahlgren (Jeremy), Jackie Hansen and Jared Hansen. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marian; and son, Jacob Hansen. Services 2:00 p.m. on April 6, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the church or the Sedgwick County Zoo Preschool.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019