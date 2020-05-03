Sheri Marie (Galyon) Whitchurch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitchurch, Sheri Marie (Galyon) 71, of Wichita, KS, went home to be with our Lord, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Merle Galyon. Raised in Valley Center KS, Sheri graduated from HS in 1966 and completed her Bachelor degree in 1994. She was a hard worker, spending most of her career in the financial operations of Holcim, Inc and Schulz Xtruded Products. She was an avid golfer and loved to read. Left to cherish her memory is her adoring mother, Helen Gaylon; brother Dennis (Alicia) Galyon, devoted husband, Bart Whitchurch, son, Darin Whitchurch (Julie); daughter, Paula Whitchurch; 6 grandchildren, a niece, and nephew. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved