Whitchurch, Sheri Marie (Galyon) 71, of Wichita, KS, went home to be with our Lord, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Merle Galyon. Raised in Valley Center KS, Sheri graduated from HS in 1966 and completed her Bachelor degree in 1994. She was a hard worker, spending most of her career in the financial operations of Holcim, Inc and Schulz Xtruded Products. She was an avid golfer and loved to read. Left to cherish her memory is her adoring mother, Helen Gaylon; brother Dennis (Alicia) Galyon, devoted husband, Bart Whitchurch, son, Darin Whitchurch (Julie); daughter, Paula Whitchurch; 6 grandchildren, a niece, and nephew. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



