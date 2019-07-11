Sherree Lynn "Cec" Holtz

Notice
DERBY-Holtz, Sherree Lynn "Cec" 53, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Visitation will be from noon to 2 pm with Celebration of Life following at 2 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd, Derby. She was preceded in death by her uncle Gene Nichols. Cec is survived by her husband: Jeff Holtz; three daughters, Lacey Holtz, Corrie McCluskey (Justin), Jamie Mixon (Justin); four grandchildren, Austin Collins, Camryn Collins, Josephine Collins, Jackson Mixon; two brothers, Anthony Knight and Matthew Haun (Michaela); and mother and stepfather, Linda and Darrell Haun. A memorial has been established with Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 11, 2019
Funeral Home Details