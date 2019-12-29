Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherri Lynn (Lippoldt) Crossman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ADDY, WA-Crossman, Sherri Lynn (Lippoldt) passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019 in Addy, WA. She was born on December 22, 1961 in Wellington, Kansas to parents, Vernon and Shirley (Mills) Lippoldt. She loved and appreciated her parents deeply, and often said that she grew up in the perfect home. Her love for friends and family was the very core of her personality. Sherri was raised in Haysville, KS attending primary school there and graduating from Campus High School with the class of 1980. During her early high school days, she had met Darren Crossman, and the two were high school sweethearts. They would eventually go their separate ways, but would reunite 40 years later. After graduating Sherri found work as a floral designer and had an exceptional eye and ability for floral design. She also worked for the Wichita Thunder hockey team in Wichita, Kansas, where she worked in the promotional department. Sherri found her dream job some years later working in the music industry, moving to Branson, MO, and working for recording artists such as Paul Revere and the Raiders, Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Tony Roi, and her favorite family, The Osmonds, specifically Merrill. She reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Darren, 5 years ago and rekindled their relationship. The two were wed on his front porch on October 24, 2016. Sherri enjoyed going for walks on the beach and collecting sea shells. She was extremely creative and used the beach as inspiration for her decorating motifs in and around their home. Sherri was the most "real" person you could meet. She was generous, sincere, sensitive and caring and had a smile that would light up a room. Sherri was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Lippoldt. She is survived by her husband, Darren; step-children, Wesley Crossman and Kelsie Crossman; parents, Vernon and Shirley Lippoldt; sister, Bobbie (Phil) Hopper, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dogs, Scarlett and Hazel. A memorial service will be held in her home state of Kansas at a later time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary at

