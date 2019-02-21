Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherrie Gail Guillen. View Sign

Guillen, Sherrie Gail born on August 17, 1946 in Evansville, Indiana, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 18, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph R. Guillen, her parents Frank P. Wallace and Alma Wallace, her brothers Frank R. Wallace, Delaneo Wallace and O.C Wallace, her sister Ima G. Wallace and her grandson Anthony (Tony) Perez. She is survived by her sons John S. Perez (Mara), and Frank A. Perez, her grandchildren Gia D. Perez (Chris Fonseca), Tenia M. Sherwood (Donald), Steven V. Perez (Jasmine Roberts), Zach J. Perez, Christy Fish, and Jake Perez, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Gods most precious work of art is the warmth and love of a grandmother's heart. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 23, Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 Central Ave #203, in Wichita, Ks.

