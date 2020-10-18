1/1
Sherry Boman
1954 - 2020
Sherry Boman
April 7, 1954 - October 14, 2020
Mulvane, Kansas - Boman, Sherry Kaye, 66, died Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 7, 1954 in Bakersfield, California to Sanford and Dorothy (Jennings) Hutson. She work as a server for over 40 years, the last 15 of those at Fat Ernie's Restaurant, where she considered most of her customers as family. Sherry loved cooking, gardening, reading, music, and raising hell. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother David Hutson. She is survived by her husband Gary Boman, daughter Jenny Hutson (Corey) and grandsons Clay Hutson and Chase Lewis, sisters Sue Robison, Kim Whitson and sister-in-law Eva Hutson. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
