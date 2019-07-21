Sherry L. Blackwell

Blackwell, Sherry L. age 75, previous Manager of Special Imaging at Welsey, died Tuesday, July 10, 2019. Sherry was born November 29, 1943 in Cement, OK, the daughter of the late Jack and Doris (Goodwin) Moss. Survivors include: daughter, Heather (Mike) Alumbaugh; brothers, Jim (Rita) Roberts, Ken (Janet) Roberts, Mike (Janet) Roberts; granddaughter, Emily Alumbaugh; former spouse, Lewis Blackwell. Celebration of Life Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. Memorials established with Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67211 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside Street, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019
