HAYSVILLE-Lipke, Sherry L. (Lehr) age 75, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thursday, June 4, with family present 5:30-7pm at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Rosary, 10:30am and Funeral Mass, 11am, Friday, June 5, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville. Preceded by parents Robert Lehr and Alta (Hoffman) Simpson. Survived by husband, Dennis; children, Michelle (Jeff) Brogden of Norman, OK, Chris Lipke of St. Petersburg, FL, Phillip Lipke of Haysville, Brandon (Terry) Lipke of Puyallup, WA, Amy (Steve Peavler) Lipke of Danville, CA, Jo (Daniel) Gauthier of Olathe; siblings, Robert (Carolyn) Lehr of Overland Park and Connie (Mark) Miscikoski of Harwinton, CT, Samantha Lehr of Wichita; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and St. Cecilia Catholic School, 1912 W. Grand Ave., Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
