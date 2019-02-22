Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Louise Ray. View Sign

Ray, Sherry Louise On Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 17 minutes past 7 o'clock a.m., Mrs. Sherry Louise Ray's release from this earthly world was announced by flowers blooming in heaven. Join us in celebrating the love and joy Mrs. Ray brought to our lives on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the most blessed sanctuary of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1756 North Piatt Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Relatives and friends are invited to a Wake in memory of Mrs. Ray's life, on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm in the Biglow Funeral Home Chapel, 2310 East Lincoln, Wichita, Kansas 67211. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit



Ray, Sherry Louise On Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 17 minutes past 7 o'clock a.m., Mrs. Sherry Louise Ray's release from this earthly world was announced by flowers blooming in heaven. Join us in celebrating the love and joy Mrs. Ray brought to our lives on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the most blessed sanctuary of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1756 North Piatt Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Relatives and friends are invited to a Wake in memory of Mrs. Ray's life, on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm in the Biglow Funeral Home Chapel, 2310 East Lincoln, Wichita, Kansas 67211.

