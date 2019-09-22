Sherryl Bell

Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
Bell, Sherryl age 59, bookkeeper, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Thursday. September 26, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ellen Bell. Survivors: brother, Roger Bell (Kelley), Cotopaxe, CO; sister, Karen Bell, Derby; nephews, Wesley and Rowan Bell; and her niece, Audrey Bell. Memorial donations to: Wichita Thunder Booster Club, P.O. Box 49212, Wichita, KS 67201-9212.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
