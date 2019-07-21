Decker, Sheryl Ann (Ledbetter) Sept. 12, 1955-July 17, 2019. Sheryl was born in Highland Park, MI, and went to Cass Tech and Utica High School. She spent most of her adult life in Kansas. Sheryl was an accomplished cross-stitcher who also enjoyed reading and genealogy. Survivors: daughters, Deanna Phillips (Chris) of Wichita, Julia Connally of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Riley, Eli, and Hailey Phillips, all of Wichita; sister, Sue Wagner (Jim) of Charlotte, NC; and her beloved pets. Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Ledbetter and Marjorie (Crow) McCasey, stepfather John McCasey; and two sisters. Please send memorials to Beauties & Beasts Rescue, Wichita. Sheryl was an imperfect person who lived an imperfect life, but she loved her family and pets, and she tried to make the world a better place for them. She will be missed.

