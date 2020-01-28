Sheryl Carpenter (1947 - 2020)
Carpenter, Sheryl 72, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born July 12, 1947 to Vernon and Fleeta (Grimes) Love in Ashland, KS. Sheryl was a dedicated volunteer at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 136 until her health declined. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and siblings, Betty Love and Gerald Love. Sheryl is survived by her sister, Vera Parker; brother, David Love; 5 nieces; and 1 nephew. Visitation: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral: 10 am, Thursday, January 30, 2020, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206 or American Legion Auxiliary Unit 136, VA & R Account, 410 SE Louis Dr., Mulvane, KS 67110. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020
