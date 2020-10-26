1/1
Sheryl Robertson
1954 - 2020
Sheryl Robertson
March 1, 1954 - October 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Sheryl Rae Robertson, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Sheryl was born to Joseph Wayne Burnett and Faye Loreniamay (Hampton). Sheryl leaves behind a husband, Doyle Robertson, of 38 years of marriage; a son, Shannon (Channing) Luff of Valley Center, KS; daughter Melissa Luff of Wichita, KS; son, Joshua (Leslie) Robertson of Park City, KS; son Kaleb Robertson of Wichita, KS; siblings Reva Walker, Ron Hagen & Steve Burton; grandsons Christopher & Brian; and granddaughters Allison & Chloe, as well as many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Beauties and Beast. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 26, 2020.
October 25, 2020
You will be so missed Aunt Sherry! Love you so much.
Kourtnie Robertson
Family
