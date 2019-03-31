Anderson, Shirley A. 88, Homemaker, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Shirley was born May 7, 1930 in Omaha, NE. She graduated with her bachelor's degree from UNO. Throughout her life, she sang with several different singing groups in Wichita. Shirley also taught aerobics most of her life, including water aerobics at the YMCA. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert LeRoy Anderson; son, Kirk Anderson; parents, Howard and Muriel Hawkins. Survived by her sons, Craig (Kathy) Anderson, Kim (Debra) Anderson; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019