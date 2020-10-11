1/
Shirley A. Coleman
1938 - 2020
Shirley A Coleman
July 8, 1938 - October 9, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - 82, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born July 8, 1938 to Paul and Genevieve Massey in Wichita, KS.
Shirley was the owner and operator of Jack's Coffee Shop. She loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren. Shirley also was an avid Bingo player. She was preceded in death by 3 infant grandsons and her parents. Shirley is survived by her son, Tom (Donna) Collins; daughters, Linda Scoville, Cindy Ferrara, Melody Gandy, Carrie Coleman; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Maddox and Kay Kandt. A private family service will be held at a later date. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
