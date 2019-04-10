Notice Guest Book View Sign

Jenkins, Shirley A. (Palmer) born August 27, 1935 in Florence. KS., was raised in Pratt, KS. and then spent the remainder of her adult life in Wichita, KS., passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 83, after courageously losing her battle with Cancer. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Cemetary, Garden of the Cross, 11800 West Hwy 54, Wichita, KS. 67209. Reception following inside in the Hospitality Room at Resthaven. Shirley made Cancer look easy as she so gracefully and with humor lived out her final days surrounded by her loved ones. When asked, "Shirley, are you scared?" She replied, "No I am not scared, not at all." With truth gleaming in her peaceful eyes. Shirley was a strong woman who played many roles, all of them she did with love, pride and devotion. She loved unconditionally. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Wadkins and Harry Palmer; her brothers, Duane, Bob and Jim Palmer; her great niece Zoey Clarice Prentice; and her former spouse and very good friend of 55 years Alva Gail Jenkins. Shirley leaves behind her three loving children, Scott A. Jenkins, Chris Ann Smarsh and Tracy Lynn Wilson, all of Wichita, KS. She also leaves behind her beautiful grandchildren Jessie L. Gibson and Cameron Gibson, Joseph "J.J." Wilson, and Sidney W. Wilson; her two dear sisters Judy Petz of Cheney, KS. And Zoe Ann Williamson of Meade, KS. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, as well as many caring friends. The family requests memorials to be sent to: Dr. Donna Sweets Emergency Fund.

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services

