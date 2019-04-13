Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Coon) Fisher. View Sign

Fisher, Shirley Ann (Coon) born April 25, 1931 in Muskogee, OK, has lost her 10 year battle with Alzheimer's disease, which stole her memories and her life. She entered her eternal home on April 11, 2019. She professed faith in Jesus Christ, and in the Resurrection, so we look forward in confidence to the time when we will see her again, fully restored in God's Kingdom. She was the oldest of six children born to Buddy and Virginia Ann Coon, and enjoyed the role of mother to her siblings while both her parents worked. She was small but mighty, feisty, articulate, intelligent, vivacious, and possessed an incredible sense of humor. Her practical jokes were endless. Her high school yearbook captured her well with the caption "Big Blue Eyes and Golden Locks, Sometimes Called Chatterbox". She went all out for her three children for birthdays, Christmas, the holidays in between, and especially summertime. She made sure her kids had all that she never had as a child growing up in modest circumstances in the post-depression era. She simply made everything fun for her children, her grandchildren, and her siblings. She was grateful for the great privilege she had of remaining in her home to raise her children during their childhoods. Once her children were all in high school, she reentered the work force and distinguished herself as a topnotch saleswoman of retail clothing for women at Menthes, Stranahans, Lewins, and then Dillards. She loved dressing her customers, was always dressed to the nines herself, and took great pride in being in Dillards' Pacesetters and Million Dollar Club. Shirley was extraordinarily generous with her family. She considered her children her greatest achievement, and her time with them as children was her fondest memory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tobe Brant Fisher, the love of her life. They were married on September 1, 1951 and were together for more than 60 years until his death in May of 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, David, Ed, and Wayne Coon; and beloved granddaughter, Jamie Ann Fisher. She is survived by her children, Toby and Sally Fisher, Ginger and Butch Hudson, and Rocky and Sherli Fisher; her grandchildren, Tyler Fisher, Ryan Wisdom, Rachel Wisdom, Jessi Fisher, Jenni Fisher, and Jason Fisher; her sisters, Julie and Gerald Brossett and Jane Thrasher; and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. We will always be grateful for the loving care our mother received in the final year of her life from Theresa Regier, Sarah Adolph, and the exceptional caregiver staff at Marjorie's Home and Encompass Hospice, who ensured her peaceful transition to Heaven. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street, Wichita. Private graveside service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice in memory of Shirley.



