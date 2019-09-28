Shirley Ann (Broyles) Hinnen (1936 - 2019)
Hinnen, Shirley Ann (Broyles) Shirley Ann (Broyles) Hinnen was born on March 19, 1936 in Newton, Kansas; the daughter of Kenneth F. and Betty L. (O'Keefe) Broyles. She graduated from Potwin High School in 1953. Shirley passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona. There will be a Visitation on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the Carlson Colonial Funeral Home, 200 South Star Street, El Dorado, Kansas. The funeral will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Potwin Christian Church, 224 Violet, Potwin, Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019
