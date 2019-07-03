DERBY-Martin, Shirley Ann 86, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019, from 1 to 8pm with the family receiving friends from 5-7 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Celebration of Shirley's Life will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 5, also at Smith Mortuary, Derby. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Lynn Martin; parents, Ella and Lloyd Russell; and sister, Darlene Russell. Shirley is survived by her three children, Sherri Evans (Ernest), Cindy Martin, Mark Martin (Katrina); sister, Fran Rodenberg; seven grandchildren, Erin Leonard, Joshua Jernberg (Jessica), Ryan Asher (Janessa), Logan Asher, Alison, Anna, and Zachary Martin; and 15 great grandchildren. Memorials have been established with , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or , 3450 N Rock Rd, Suite 204, Wichita, KS 67226.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 3, 2019