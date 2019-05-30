Murray, Shirley Ann 76, loving homemaker, passed away May 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her children, Sherry Sue and Daniel Murray; parents, William and Margaret Lawrence; and siblings, Bob and David Lawrence, Carolyn Norris and Pearl Towels. She is survived by husband of 46 years, Ron Murray; children, Dennis Murray, Sherrell Conklin and Sharon Weisner; and 5 grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sat. June 1, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary with visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2019