Shirley Ann Murray

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Murray.
Notice
Send Flowers

Murray, Shirley Ann 76, loving homemaker, passed away May 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her children, Sherry Sue and Daniel Murray; parents, William and Margaret Lawrence; and siblings, Bob and David Lawrence, Carolyn Norris and Pearl Towels. She is survived by husband of 46 years, Ron Murray; children, Dennis Murray, Sherrell Conklin and Sharon Weisner; and 5 grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sat. June 1, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary with visitation 1 hour prior.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.