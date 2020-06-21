Pankratz, Shirley Ann Passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2020 in Hospice Care at Larksfield Place Healthcare Center in Wichita, KS at the age of 87. She was born on October 8, 1932 at Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton, KS to Bertha (Ivy) and Frank O.W. Smith. In 1950, she graduated from Newton High School, where she met her future husband, Melvin Pankratz. Melvin served in the U.S. Navy while Shirley attended Ottawa University in Ottawa, KS, majoring in Home Economics. After her graduation from Ottawa and his discharge from the Navy, they married on June 6, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Newton, KS. Shirley and Mel spent some time living in Lawrence while he attended the University of Kansas, and she worked for the phone company. They later moved back to Newton, then to Parsons, KS, and finally settled in Valley Center, KS, where they raised their family. Mel eventually ran his own leasing company, and Shirley worked for USD 262 in food service. Their retirement years afforded them many travels throughout the United States, often visiting long time friends. Shirley also enjoyed collecting treasures and selling them at her booths at several antique malls. After Mel passed in 2013, she remained in her home for several years until moving to Larksfield Place Assisted Living. She was always up for visits from friends and family, especially her precious great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia Smith; and her husband, Melvin Pankratz. She is survived by her three children, Debbie (Randy) Jackson, Cathy Payne (Dana Britton), and Galen (Lisa) Pankratz; as well as four grandchildren, Justin (Jenn) Jackson, Chris (Kristin) Jackson, Erin (Jason) Ritchey, Shawn (Lauren) Pankratz; and 11 great-grandchildren. Services are not planned at this time, but a memorial has been established in Shirley's name with the First Presbyterian Church, 525 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214, where she was an active member. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.