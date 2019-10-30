Pool, Shirley Ann 83, Homemaker, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2:00 to 4:00pm, Wednesday at the Broadway Mortuary. Graveside services will be 1:00pm Thursday, Elsmore Cemetery, Elsmore, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Darlene Albert; son, Bradley Mosteller; and brother, Robert Albert. Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Howard Pool; sons, Scott and Cheri Mosteller, Jeff Mosteller and Glenn Achtemeier, John and Lei Lani Mosteller, Chris and Jina Hasara, and Paul and Tiffany McGowan; daughters, Laura and James Szopinski and Lisa and Scott Bornholdt; sister, Betty Jones; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019