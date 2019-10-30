Shirley Ann Pool

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Pool.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Elsmore Cemetery
Elsmore,, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Pool, Shirley Ann 83, Homemaker, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2:00 to 4:00pm, Wednesday at the Broadway Mortuary. Graveside services will be 1:00pm Thursday, Elsmore Cemetery, Elsmore, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Darlene Albert; son, Bradley Mosteller; and brother, Robert Albert. Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Howard Pool; sons, Scott and Cheri Mosteller, Jeff Mosteller and Glenn Achtemeier, John and Lei Lani Mosteller, Chris and Jina Hasara, and Paul and Tiffany McGowan; daughters, Laura and James Szopinski and Lisa and Scott Bornholdt; sister, Betty Jones; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon