Scott, Shirley Ann 84, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in Coffeyville, KS on February 17, 1935 to Seth and Eunice Boyer. After graduating from high school, Shirley and her sister, Lucille, moved to Wichita. There she met handsome co-worker, Donald Scott, and they were married on January 21, 1955. In 1961, daughter, Darcel, was born followed by son Mark in 1964. Throughout her life, Shirley worked in a variety of jobs, but most loved those where she could be of service to others. These included years providing home childcare and serving as the assistant director of activities at Lincoln East Nursing Home. She was a faithful member of Countryside Christian Church and spent decades teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. Funeral services will be held at Countryside Christian Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Seth and Eunice Boyer; brother, Wayne; sisters, Lucille and Wilma, as well as two infant brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Darcel (Chuck) Putnam of El Centro, CA; son Mark Scott of Wichita; grandchildren, Rebecca (Paul) Scott of El Centro, CA and Timothy (Ani) Putnam of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren, Lucas, and soon-to-arrive Landon Scott. A memorial has been established with Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67207. Downy & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020