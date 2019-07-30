Shirley Ann (Reece) Scrimager (1935 - 2019)
Scrimager, Shirley Ann (Reece) 84, retired secretary for Boeing Military for contracts and finance departments, passed away on July 25, 2019. Shirley was born March 26, 1935 to Harold F. and Blenda V. (Hedberg) Young. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Lee Scrimager and son, William "Wayne" Reece. Shirley was born and raised in Wichita, KS and graduated from North High School in 1953. She married William G. Reece July 10, 1955, which lasted 35 years. Shirley was married to Ron Scrimager on June 25, 1994 until his death February 13, 2012. Shirley will always be remembered for her love for cats, especially Persians. She also enjoyed being one of the Wichita models in the 1950's and 1960's. Shirley is survived by her son, David (Cyndi) Reece; daughter-in-law, Donna Reece; sister, Carolyn S. Bretches; grandchildren, Toby Reece, Tanya Burns, Kaitlyn Reece and Koryn (Jarred) Samson; great-grandchildren, Madison Wedel, Max Wedel and Jaiden Samson. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral service is Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019
