Shirley Ann West
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VALLEY CENTER-West, Shirley Ann 79, retired from Arkansas Valley State Bank and Intrust Bank of Valley Center, born March 16, 1941, passed away May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Don West; and their children, Cindy Harmon, Steve and Susie West, Stephanie and Jeff Hawthorn; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Graveside service Friday, May 15 at 2pm, Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, KS. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to foodbanks or to a family in need in this difficult time. Shirley was a beautiful, strong woman with great faith in the Lord. She will be deeply missed. Baker Funeral Home, bakerfhvc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved