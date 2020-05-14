VALLEY CENTER-West, Shirley Ann 79, retired from Arkansas Valley State Bank and Intrust Bank of Valley Center, born March 16, 1941, passed away May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Don West; and their children, Cindy Harmon, Steve and Susie West, Stephanie and Jeff Hawthorn; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Graveside service Friday, May 15 at 2pm, Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, KS. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to foodbanks or to a family in need in this difficult time. Shirley was a beautiful, strong woman with great faith in the Lord. She will be deeply missed. Baker Funeral Home, bakerfhvc.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 14, 2020.