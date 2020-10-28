Shirley Barrett

January 5, 1938 - October 25, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Shirley Ann Barrett, 82, was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Michael and Dorothy E. (Hess) Deljanovan.

She had worked as a HVAC Inspector for Coleman and driving a handicap bus for the city of Wichita, Kansas.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Sally A. Felin; and eight children, Diane R. (John) Luke, Wilfred W. (Leslie Sinclear) Wolf, Michael W. Wolf, Cindy L. Zeiner, Dusty L. Wolf, Leo D. Wolf Jr., Sandra (Doug) Knackstedt, Susan A. Stapel; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and a brother Michael Deljanovan Jr.

A graveside service will be held Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Fairview Park Cemetery in St John, Ks. in care of Minnis Chapel, St. John, Ks.





