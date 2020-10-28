1/
Shirley Barrett
1938 - 2020
Shirley Barrett
January 5, 1938 - October 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Shirley Ann Barrett, 82, was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Michael and Dorothy E. (Hess) Deljanovan.
She had worked as a HVAC Inspector for Coleman and driving a handicap bus for the city of Wichita, Kansas.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Sally A. Felin; and eight children, Diane R. (John) Luke, Wilfred W. (Leslie Sinclear) Wolf, Michael W. Wolf, Cindy L. Zeiner, Dusty L. Wolf, Leo D. Wolf Jr., Sandra (Doug) Knackstedt, Susan A. Stapel; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and a brother Michael Deljanovan Jr.
A graveside service will be held Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Fairview Park Cemetery in St John, Ks. in care of Minnis Chapel, St. John, Ks.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Fairview Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Minnis Chapel, Inc. - St. John
526 E. 4th Ave.
St. John, KS 67576
(620) 549-3556
