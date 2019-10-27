Shirley Charline Hansen

Hansen, Shirley Charline 83, Loving mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Esther Allen; children, Carol Schmerhorn and Terry Birmingham; siblings, Jean, Charles and Florence. Shirley is survived by her son, Tony (Susan) Birmingham; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life services are pending for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 No. Hillside, Wichita, Kansas 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
