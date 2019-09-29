Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Davison Horine Knocke. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Knocke, Shirley Davison Horine 89, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Hutchinson, KS. She was born on the icy, snowy day of December 19, 1929 at La Plata, MO, the eldest of three children of Laurice P. and Cecile Jo (Whitfield) Hayden. The family later moved to Peoria, IL as Mr. Hayden joined Caterpillar Tractor Company. Shirley was educated in Peoria. Shirley married Donald E. Davison of Sedgwick, KS in 1948. They had one child, a son, Ricky Davison, in 1954. They later divorced in 1978 but remained best friends through his death in 2015. Shirley joined Henry's, Inc. as Credit Manager. During the 25 years she worked for the Levitts she fielded many management positions including buyer traveling to markets in New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles. She often commentated "she never had a job she didn't like." In 1986, she married Edmund R. Horine who had taken early retirement from Coastal (formerly Derby) and built the September Co., an oil company. Ed and Shirley were co-owners of Shirley's Ltd. Fur and Leather. Shirley closed Shirley's due to Ed's health which became a long 6.5 year illness. During those years she joined Downing & Lahey Mortuary as Pre-Need Consultant. Ed died October 2003. A phone call from Norman Knocke asking her to be his prayer partner, later out to dinner, brought her to the man she would marry November 2008. The Knocke's made their home at Cedars Retirement Village in McPherson, KS. They joined Trinity Lutheran Church. Such a beautiful life they enjoyed. The Lord called Norm home May 2014. Shirley is survived by her son, Rick Davison, and daughter-in-law, Debra, of McPherson. She was blessed with 2 grandchildren, Darci (Bryan) Weiser and Ryne (Sara) Davison; 4 great-grandchildren, Paxton and Kali Weiser, Adelyn and Aubrey Davison. Brother Don (Therese) Hayden of Decatur, IL; 3 nieces; 1 nephew. Stepchildren, Wayne (Kay) Knocke of Phoenix, AZ, Cynthia (Michael) Atwood of CT, Joel (Veronica) Knocke of San Antonio, TX; 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Lou Ormand, and brother-in-law, Walter Ormand. Private Family Services. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 N. Elm St., McPherson, KS 67460; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich Rd., Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

