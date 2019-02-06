Hatfield, Shirley E. 88, passed away February 2, 2019. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Hatfield, and son, Jerry Hatfield. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Montgomery and Teresa Gardner; son, Jim (Judy) Hatfield; sister, Helen Kemp; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8 at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Heartland Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd. #122, Wichita, KS 67205.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019