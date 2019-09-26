Copeland, Shirley Elizabeth 90, homemaker, passed away September 22, 2019 in Cheney, KS. Shirley was born on September 20, 1929 in Russell, KS to B.T. and Clara (Gassaway) Butler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond Pilkenton, and Robert L. "Bob" Copeland; daughters, Diana Copeland, and Julie Salmans; grandchildren, Tiffany, Faith, and Isaiah, and step-grandson, Jason Salmans. She is survived by her sister, Glenda (Denver) Duncan; son-in-law, Joe Salmans; grandchildren, Hannah and Rebekah Salmans, Jennifer (Mike) Kraisan, Melissa Smith (Patrick) Rapp; great-grandchildren, Devin and Madalyn Kraisan, Liam Smith, and Elizabeth Rapp. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Mortuary, with a visitation held one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the , or the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019