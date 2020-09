Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Heisler (Klenda)

July 27, 1939 - September 24, 2020

Liberty, Missouri - She was born in Wichita, Kansas to Harry and Frances Klenda. Shirley was a Sister of the Blessed Virgin Mary Order for 14.5 years and as a Special Education Teacher for 20 years. She leaves behind a husband and 4 children.





