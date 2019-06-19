Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Clift. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Cemetery 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Send Flowers Notice

Clift, Shirley J. 86, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on June 16, 2019. Shirley was born on January 6, 1933 in Marshfield, MO, the daughter of Augustus and Eva Tunnell. Shirley and Elvin Clift were united in marriage on March 8, 1952 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Shirley had a lifetime career in school food service beginning with a part-time job in the cafeteria at Bridgeport School. She then went to work for USD 259 at Heights High School where she later became a manager. She then continued in her management position at Curtis Middle School until she retired after 35 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband Elvin of over 63 years, brother James Crawford and sister Ruby Crawford. Survived by daughters Janet (Jim) Decker of Wichita and Paula (Dana) Honea of Wichita; grandchildren Amber (Honea) Tshitundu and her husband Zenas of Wichita, Austin Honea of Austin, TX, Jameson Decker of Wichita, KS and Jennifer (Decker) Hamilton and her husband Luke of Goddard, KS; great-grandson Ezra Tshitundu. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lakeview from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 21 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS. Memorials can be made to the Kansas Humane Society and Samaritan's Purse.



