Knox-Vandeventer, Shirley J. 73, passed away on December 12, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. She was born December 10, 1946 in Charles City, Iowa to Lloyd and Opal Vandeventer. She is preceded by her parents and her brother, Jerry Vandeventer. She is survived by her sister in law, Linda Vandeventer; daughters, Dawn (Mike) Engel and Regina (Jerry) Bratt; 6 grandchildren, Michael, Amber, Josh, Nick, Tiffani, and Ian; and 7 great-grandchildren, Daelon, Josi, Akira, CC, Makinzi, Jude, and Patrick. She was a loving mother and grandmother who worked for many years as an administrative assistant at the Wichita Police Department and as a security officer for Pro Security. Services will be held on December 17 at 7 p.m. at Grace Assembly, 796 N. St. Paul St, Wichita, Kansas 67203

