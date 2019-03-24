Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Schwerdtfeger. View Sign

Schwerdtfeger, Shirley J. Age 83, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Shirley was born July 24, 1935 in Kiowa, Kansas. She graduated from Attica High School in 1953. Shirley had a beautiful voice and won several high school music competitions. Her first job was working for a judge in Anthony, Kansas. She later moved to Wichita and worked at the Fourth National Bank, where she met her husband, Howard Schwerdtfeger. They were married September 16, 1967 in Wichita KS. She eventually joined her husband in his business, GEOSEARCH. Shirley and Howard took several cruises and trips together. Shirley spent the last 3 1/2 years at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Derby, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeannette Schroth; husband, Howard Schwerdtfeger; and brothers, Richard (Faye) Schroth, James (Mary Nell) Schroth, and Henry (Joy) Schroth. Shirley is survived by her brother-in-law, Claire (Sue) Schwerdtfeger of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law, Maxine Prewett of Lincoln, KS; and five nieces and two nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00am, with Rev. Vic Calcote officiating, with burial to follow, both at Resthaven Mortuary.



Schwerdtfeger, Shirley J. Age 83, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Shirley was born July 24, 1935 in Kiowa, Kansas. She graduated from Attica High School in 1953. Shirley had a beautiful voice and won several high school music competitions. Her first job was working for a judge in Anthony, Kansas. She later moved to Wichita and worked at the Fourth National Bank, where she met her husband, Howard Schwerdtfeger. They were married September 16, 1967 in Wichita KS. She eventually joined her husband in his business, GEOSEARCH. Shirley and Howard took several cruises and trips together. Shirley spent the last 3 1/2 years at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Derby, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeannette Schroth; husband, Howard Schwerdtfeger; and brothers, Richard (Faye) Schroth, James (Mary Nell) Schroth, and Henry (Joy) Schroth. Shirley is survived by her brother-in-law, Claire (Sue) Schwerdtfeger of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law, Maxine Prewett of Lincoln, KS; and five nieces and two nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00am, with Rev. Vic Calcote officiating, with burial to follow, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Resthaven Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close