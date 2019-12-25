Gronniger, Shirley Jane (Aitken) 87, of Wichita, Kansas passed away December 10, 2019 peacefully at home with family. She was known as Janie and as Gma Janie to many in the family and to many friends. She was born June 1, 1932 to Henry Miller Aitken and Mildred Marie (Riley) Aitken near Severy Kansas. She grew up in Fall River Kansas and graduated high school. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl J. Gronniger, her brother Donald Max Aitken. She is survived by her daughter Gail (Pickell) Hacker and husband Darrell, her son Chris Pickell and wife Lucinda (Hecht), all of Wichita, Kansas. Gma Janie to 7 grandkids, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Survived by Richard (Jennie) Gronniger and Dale Gronniger their combined 5 children and 10 grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave, Wichita, KS at 2:00PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 25, 2019